West Valley City (US), Jun 16 (AP) Three people, including an 8-month-old infant, were fatally shot at a Utah carnival after two groups got into an argument, police said.

Police officers working at WestFest at Centennial Park in West Valley City saw the two groups Sunday night.

“As they approached to break up the altercation, a 16-year-old male from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired,” the department posted on X. One officer fired back but did not hit anyone.

In addition to the infant, a 41-year-old woman described as a bystander was killed, police said. An 18-year-old man in one of the groups also was struck by gunshots and died.

Two other teens, a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old male, were both hit in the arm, police said. It was not clear if they were connected to the groups involved. Their conditions were not known.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody, police said. His name has not been released.

West Valley City, which has about 134,000 people, is a suburb of Salt Lake City. (AP)

