Port Beira [Mozambique], November 10 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship INS Savitri, an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) of the Indian Navy, arrived at Port Beira, Mozambique, as part of its ongoing deployment in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

The ship received a warm and ceremonial welcome from personnel of the Mozambique Navy, reflecting the deep historical ties and the strong maritime cooperation between the two nations.

During the visit, personnel from both navies will engage in comprehensive joint training and professional interactions focused on enhancing mutual cooperation and interoperability for future joint deployments. The training sessions will include professional discussions on navigational aspects and effective EEZ surveillance along with hands on experience on VBSS drills, damage control and firefighting exercises, as per the statement.

As a part of the ship's community outreach activities, INS Savitri will welcome visitors onboard, providing an opportunity to showcase operational capabilities and the rich maritime traditions of the Indian Navy. Furthermore, a medical camp will be organised for the local community to reinforce bonds of friendship and goodwill.

The ship's visit will conclude with joint Yoga sessions and friendly Futsal sports fixtures, fostering camaraderie and team spirit among the personnel from both the navies. This port call will reaffirm the Indian Navy's commitment as a reliable and Preferred Security Partner in the IOR.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Mozambique shared activities taken up by the crew.

"INS Savitri - Demonstration on diving equipment to Mozambique Navy (10 Nov 2025)."

"Joint Fire-fighting exercise by crew members of INS Savitri and Mozambique Navy personnel," it added.

"INS Savitri - Training on Anchor work and Seamanship (10 Nov 2025)," it said.

The Embassy also said that the INS Savitri crew visited the Hindu community temple in Beira.

The crew also met the High Commissioner onboard the Indian Naval Ship and participated in a yoga session. (ANI)

