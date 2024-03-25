New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) organised a prayer meeting of the late Lama Lobzang, the executive president of the confederation, at the National Museum in the national capital on Sunday.

The Buddhist devotees and laypersons gathered and convened at the National Museum in New Delhi for the prayer meeting of the Executive President of the International Buddhist Confederation.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2024 on March 25: Know Interesting Facts About Chandra Grahan That Falls on Holi Festival After 100 Years!.

"The event was a heartfelt tribute to commemorate and celebrate the noble lifetime deeds of Ven. Lama Lobzang," according to a press release.

The Secretary General of the IBC, Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden, initiated the prayers, accompanied by Deputy Secretary General Lama Zopta.

Also Read | Israel: Over 2,000 People Celebrate Hindu Festival Holi and Jewish Festival Purim in Tel Aviv (See Pics).

They fondly remembered Lama Lobzang's life and association with Buddhism and highlighted his remarkable achievements.

Lama Lobzang's contributions were multifaceted, as he not only facilitated broad societal engagement in global Buddhist discourse but also prioritised essential services such as hospitalisation, critical care, and basic amenities for marginalised Buddhist communities, particularly from Ladakh.

"Lama Lobzang's legacy extends far beyond geographical boundaries, playing a pivotal role in uplifting Buddhist communities worldwide," the release stated.

Moreover, his dedication to humanitarian causes and the welfare of Buddhist practitioners resonates profoundly and inspires unity and collective action within the Buddhist community.

His contribution to critical strategic issues covering various aspects of national security also has a major impact.

Notably, he was always a nationalist and carried strong sentiments that have influenced the people of Ladakh and other regions. The prayer meeting, attended by Buddhist representatives from different backgrounds, symbolized a poignant acknowledgement of Lama Lobzang's enduring impact and spirit of compassion and service.

Earlier on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda also extended his deepest condolences on the passing of the late Lama Lobzang, saying that he was a "revered figure whose loss is deeply felt by our society."

"His departure has left a void in our hearts. Lama Lobzang's life was a testament to selfless service and unwavering dedication to humanity," Nadda said in a statement.

He further said that Lobzang's remarkable contributions to the welfare of our society, his commitment to the preservation of living heritage, and his philanthropic endeavours have left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

His tireless efforts for the betterment of society and his exemplary leadership have touched countless lives and earned him the utmost respect and admiration, Nadda added.

"Once again, both the Bharatiya Janata Party and I extend my deepest condolences. May his noble deeds continue to inspire us all to strive for a better and more compassionate world," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)