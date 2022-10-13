Lisbon (Portugal), Oct 13 (AP) A prize worth 1 million euros (USD 970,000) is being awarded to two intergovernmental bodies for their work on climate change.

Organisers of the annual Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity announced on Thursday that this year's winners are the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is president of the prize's jury, said the award would help keep the issue of climate change in the public mind even as Russia's war in Ukraine and its consequences compete for attention.

The IPCC is a UN body which since 1998 has encouraged scientific research and supported government efforts to combat climate change. It shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with former US Vice President Al Gore.

The IPBES is an independent organisation established in 2012 to smooth the transfer of information between scientists and governments.

The prize was created in 2020 by the Lisbon, Portugal-based Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation to recognise important contributions toward mitigating and adapting to climate change.

It has previously honoured climate activist Greta Thunberg. (AP)

