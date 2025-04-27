Muscat, Apr 27 (AP) Iran raised the death toll early on Sunday from an explosion at a southern port to at least 14 people killed, as some 750 others were injured in the blast.

The state-run IRNA news agency and state television offered the figures.

Also Read | Iran Blast: At Least 14 People Killed, 750 Others Injured in Explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, President Masoud Pezeshkian Orders Probe (See Pics and Video).

The explosion Saturday struck the Shahid Rajaei port near Bandar Abbas. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)