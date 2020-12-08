Tehran [Iran], December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Health Ministry reported 11,023 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,062,397.

The pandemic has so far claimed 50,917 lives in Iran, up by 323 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education during her daily briefing.

Of the newly infected, 1,710 were hospitalized, said Lari.

A total of 754,224 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 5,780 remain in intensive care units, Lari added.

According to the spokeswoman, 6,477,718 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Tuesday.

Currently, the risk of infection is high in 64 Iranian counties flagged with a red alert, while 278 counties remain in orange alert, and 106 others are at yellow level.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

