Tehran [Iran], July 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran reported on Tuesday 22,750 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,417,029.

The pandemic has so far claimed 86,207 lives in Iran, up by 166 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in a briefing published on the ministry's official website.

A total of 3,056,160 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,866 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

The report adds that 24,671,220 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

By Tuesday, 5,102,301 people have received coronavirus vaccines in the country, while 2,169,067 have taken two doses. (ANI/Xinhua)

