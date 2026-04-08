Tehran, April 8: Iran's Supreme National Security Council has announced that it will enter into a two-week round of negotiations with the United States in Islamabad to finalise the terms of a proposed ceasefire, while asserting that Tehran has already secured a "historic" victory in the ongoing conflict. In a detailed statement, the Council claimed that Iran had forced Washington to accept a 10-point framework covering key strategic and economic demands. According to the statement, these include guarantees of non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, recognition of uranium enrichment, lifting of sanctions, withdrawal of US forces from the region, and compensation payments.

Describing the outcome of the conflict, the statement said, "The enemy has suffered an undeniable, historic and crushing defeat in its cowardly, illegal and criminal war against the Iranian nation." It further added that Iran had compelled "the criminal America to accept its 10-point plan," signalling what it termed a decisive shift in regional power dynamics. Iran Pushes Commitment to Non-Aggression, Control Over Strait of Hormuz in 10-Point Plan for Peace in West Asia.

The Council emphasised that negotiations would be limited to finalising the details of this framework and would last no longer than 15 days. It clarified that the talks do not signify an immediate end to hostilities. "This does not mean an end to the war and Iran will accept an end to the war only when... its details are also finalized in the negotiations," the statement noted.

Iran credited its military forces and allied groups across the region for what it described as significant battlefield gains over the past 40 days. The statement claimed that Iranian forces and the so-called "axis of resistance" had inflicted heavy damage on US military infrastructure and assets in the region, while also thwarting initial expectations of a swift American victory. Iran-US Ceasefire: Iran Agrees To Open Strait of Hormuz After Donald Trump’s 14-Day Ceasefire Announcement.

The Council said that despite repeated ceasefire overtures from Washington over the past month, Tehran had rejected them until its objectives were met. "The enemy has been begging for more than a month to stop the fierce fire of Iran and the resistance... [but] the country's officials... responded negatively to all these requests," it stated.

According to the statement, Pakistan has played a mediating role, with its Prime Minister conveying that the US has agreed "in principle" to the proposed negotiation framework. Talks are now set to take place in Islamabad under these terms. The Iranian leadership maintained that the negotiations are being conducted from a position of strength, stressing that the country will continue military operations until its gains are secured diplomatically. It also highlighted the importance of national unity and urged continued public support during the negotiation phase.

While the claims made in the statement could not be independently verified, the announcement signals a potential diplomatic opening after weeks of heightened tensions and conflict in the region.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)