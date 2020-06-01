World News | Iran Urges the US to 'stop Violence Against Own People'

World. (File Image)

Tehran, Jun 1 (AP) In Iran, which has in the recent past violently put down nationwide demonstrations by killing hundreds, arresting thousands and disrupting internet access to the outside world, state television has repeatedly aired images of the US unrest.

Foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi urged the US government and police to stop the violence against their own people during a press conference in Tehran on Monday.

Also Read | Nisarga Cyclone | IMD Issues 'Red' Rain Alert For Mumbai, Thane: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 1, 2020.

“To American officials and police! Stop violence against your people and let them breathe,” Mousavi said and also sent a message to the American people that “the world is standing with you.”

He added that Iran is saddened to see “the violence the U.S. police have recently” set off. (AP)

Also Read | Funny & Shocking Videos of Looters Being Looted After Stealing From Luxury Stores like Chanel, Coach, Adidas, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Nike, Apple, etc. go Viral As George Floyd's Death Protests Go Out Of Hand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)