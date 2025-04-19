Rome, Apr 19 (AP) The Iranian foreign minister said Saturday that the next round of talks with the United States over Iran's advancing nuclear programme will be in Oman with US envoy Steve Witkoff on April 26. But experts will meet there in the days before.

The comments by Abbas Araghchi suggest movement in the second round of talks between the two countries, held Saturday in Rome.

There was no immediate readout from the US side after the several hours of meetings at the Omani Embassy in Rome's Camilluccia neighbourhood.

“The talks were held in a constructive environment and I can say that is moving forward,” Araghchi told Iranian state television. “I hope that we will be in a better position after the technical talks.” (AP)

