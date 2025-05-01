Tehran [Iran], May 1 (ANI): Iranian companies have called on the Indian government and international organisations to help lift US-imposed sanctions that are hindering their global trade operations.

Industry leaders from firms such as Modiran Polymers and Mobarakeh Steel Group emphasised the urgent need for support in removing these restrictions, which have severely limited their ability to conduct financial transactions, access shipping services, and engage directly with international markets.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: India Shuts Airspace for All Pakistan-Operated Flights Till May 23, Days After Islamabad Closed Its Airspace.

They urged India and global bodies to play a constructive role in facilitating smoother trade relations and restoring fair market access for Iranian exporters.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Kaboli, Managing Director of Modiran Polymer, says that they want to do business with India, but due to US sanctions, they can't do business with India directly.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Bans Pakistan Airlines From Using Indian Airspace; NOTAM Issued, Say Sources.

"India is a good country, but we can't do business due to US sanctions. We have to use the Dubai transit route, because we have a problem with the money transaction and transportation. Due to sanctions, very few shipments come to Iran for the transportation of goods," he said.

He added that traders who are coming to our stall in the Iran Expo are showing good quality products.

"Our purpose is to increase our client base and export. Our only request to the government is to solve some problems so that companies like ours can work easily for export. We want to make easy money transfers, as there is no system to transfer money to Iran through SWIFT. Iran and the US are engaged in negotiations, and we hope that negotiations between Iran and the United States will solve everything", he said.

Speaking exclusively to ANI on the sidelines of the Iran Expo, Abouzar Alvandi, Export Head for Far East and Middle Asia at Mobarakeh Steel Group, said, "Due to these sanctions by the US and EU, we face difficulties in financial transactions, particularly through the SWIFT system. As a result, we're often forced to export indirectly via third-party traders instead of directly to end users, who fear being blacklisted under US sanctions," he said.

He also pointed to logistical challenges, especially in maritime shipping. "Very few ship owners are willing to work with Iranian companies or send vessels to Iranian ports, which severely hampers our operations," he noted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)