Kabul [Afghanistan], January 1 (ANI): Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Tehran's all efforts are for the formation of an all-inclusive government in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing Iranian media on Saturday.

Speaking on Friday, the Iranian President said that security in Afghanistan will ensure security in Iran and that insecurity in Kabul is equal to insecurity in Tehran, Khaama Press reported.

Earlier, Raisi's special representative to Afghani Hosein Kazemi Qomi had said that they are ready to mediate talks between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and other factions in Afghanistan to reach an agreement and ultimately form an inclusive government.

In November last year, Islamic Emirate acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had said that the Taliban have already constituted an inclusive government that included representatives from all ethnic groups across the country, as per Pakistani media.

During a program hosted by an Islamabad-based think-tank, Taliban official had said that no state has the authority to force them to accept former governments' representatives into the governance system.

No country has yet recognized the Taliban rule in Afghanistan. (ANI)

