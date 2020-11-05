Tehran [Iran] November 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's COVID-19 cases increased to 646,164 on Wednesday with an addition of 8,452 new infections.

The pandemic has so far claimed 36,579 lives in Iran, up by 419 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

A total of 500,400 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 5,426 remain in intensive care units, she added. (ANI/Xinhua)

