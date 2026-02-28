Tehran [Iran], February 28 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday alleged that the Israeli strike on Iranian primary school for girls murdered dozens. Araghchi vowed to answer the strikes.

In a post on X, he said, "The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils. Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone. These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered."

https://x.com/araghchi/status/2027732295629873332?s=20

Araghchi quoted Trump's old post on X from October 9, 2012 where he had criticised Former US President Barack Obama, saying he would strike Iran.

https://x.com/realdonaldtrump/status/255784560904773633?s=46

Araghchi said in a post on X, "Netanyahu and Trump's war on Iran is wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate. Trump has turned 'America First' into 'Israel First'--which always means 'America Last'. Our Powerful Armed Forces are prepared for this day and will teach the aggressors the lesson they deserve."

https://x.com/araghchi/status/2027724061892043214?s=20

The Israel Defense Forces had said in a post on X earlier in the day, "OPERATION ROARING LION: The IDF and the U.S Armed Forces have launched a broad & joint operation to thoroughly degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and to remove existential threats to Israel over time. The Iranian regime has not abandoned its plan to destroy Israel. The regime has continued financing, training, and arming its proxies positioned on Israel's borders. These actions constitute an existential threat to Israel and pose a danger to the Middle East and the world as a whole."

https://x.com/IDF/status/2027673076121375077?s=20

However, several countries have called for peace in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Switzerland said in a post on X, "Switzerland is deeply alarmed by today's strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran. Switzerland calls for full respect of international law, including the UN Charter and IHL. We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. The Swiss Embassy remains operational. Our good offices remain at the disposal of the parties involved." (ANI)

