Baghdad [Iraq], November 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Thursday 2,374 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 529,226.

The ministry reported in a statement 39 new deaths and 2,314 more recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 11,834 and the total recoveries to 457,490.

A total of 3,202,083 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 19,264 done during the day, according to the statement.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

