Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 3 (ANI): Ambassador of Ireland to India, Kevin Kelly expressed his delight at attending the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, calling it an honour for Ireland to be invited as a country partner. He praised the festival's vibrant opening ceremony and highlighted the uniqueness, diversity, and evolving nature of Naga culture--from traditional dance and music to contemporary fashion comparable to global runways. "The diversity of it, the colour, it's absolutely amazing. India is such a diverse country, it's more of a continent as we know, but to come to Nagaland and to see how people celebrate their culture and their identity both through the clothes that they wear but also the traditional music and dancing".

Talking to media on Tuesday, Ambassador Kelly noted that Nagaland, despite being a remote northeastern state, proudly showcases its identity while embracing modernity and sharing its culture with the world. The festival, now in its 26th year, impressed him with its professionalism, international appeal, and the platform it provides for trade, tourism, fashion, food, and local products.

Kelly emphasized that Ireland's participation is a two-way cultural exchange, offering both nations an opportunity to learn from each other. He hopes this engagement will encourage Naga youth to explore Ireland for tourism, study, or work. He also observed similarities between Nagaland's green landscapes and Ireland, known as the "Emerald Isle." "We are really enjoying tasting Nagaland culture, but we're also trying to share some of our culture here. And so that hopefully will inspire the next generation of Nagas to want to know a little bit more about Ireland, maybe visit in Ireland, maybe study in Ireland, maybe work in Ireland, or maybe just come as a tourist to see, because we have wonderful landscapes in Ireland, very similar in fact to Nagaland", he said.

The Ambassador shared that this visit also helped explore economic opportunities. The head of Enterprise Ireland travelled to Nagaland to assess possibilities in agri-tech and other sectors. While no Irish companies currently operate in Nagaland, Kelly hopes this visit will spark future partnerships and economic links.

To young Nagas, he encouraged them to remain proud of their cultural identity while embracing global influences. He invited them to learn more about Ireland, highlighting shared histories and values between Ireland, India, and Nagaland. Kelly expressed hope for future cultural exchanges, including bringing Naga artists to Ireland.

Finally, he advised international visitors to respect local culture, interact with people, and spread the word about Nagaland's beauty. For young Irish visitors, he joked about taking care of their passports, adding that Nagaland's warm hospitality makes it an easy place to enjoy safely. (ANI)

