Kabul [Afghanistan], October 31 (ANI): Afghan security sources have confirmed the arrest of an ISIS terrorist identified as Saeedullah, who admitted to receiving terrorist training in Pakistan before infiltrating Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing, Tolo News reported.

In a video released by authorities, the detained terrorist confessed that he entered Afghanistan using a fake identity card under the name "Mohammad." He further revealed that he underwent ideological and combat training in Pakistan's Quetta region. "When I entered Afghanistan with a fake ID card, my name here was Mohammad. In Quetta, when I went to the mountains, significant efforts were made to mentally indoctrinate me," the ISIS member said in the footage.

The arrest has reignited regional debate over Pakistan's alleged role in harbouring and training terrorist elements. Analysts believe that the continued killing and capture of ISIS operatives on both sides of the Durand Line highlight Islamabad's complicity in fostering insecurity in Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

Military expert Yousuf Amin Zazai said, "I can say with certainty that Afghanistan is neither a source nor a hub of terrorism. These terrorists are funded from the region and operate under various names."

Echoing similar sentiments, political analyst Naqibullah Noori remarked, "This shows that Pakistan's claims are false, and it has now been proven that the centre of terrorist training is Pakistan and its government."

Earlier, on January 22 this year, the Central Commission for Security and Clearance of Afghanistan had reported that newly recruited ISIS fighters were being transferred from Karachi and Islamabad airports to training camps in Balochistan and the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The statement claimed that these fighters were being prepared to launch attacks in regional countries, particularly Afghanistan. (ANI)

