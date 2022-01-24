Kabul [Afghanistan], January 24 (ANI): Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Saturday in the western Afghan city of Herat, media reports said on Sunday.

At least seven people were killed and 9 injured in an explosion in the city of Herat.

Also Read | Kabul Delegation Meets With Afghan Civil Society in Oslo.

The bomb blast hit a minibus in the capital of Herat province, TOLOnews reported. At least four women were among the dead, the report added.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, dozens of attacks have been reported throughout the country, including several claimed by the Islamic State group.

Also Read | Earthquake in China: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Qinghai Province.

Last week, a gas tank exploded in the Lalpora area of eastern Nangarhar province, killing nine children and injuring four more. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)