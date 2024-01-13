Tel Aviv [Israel], January 13 (ANI/TPS): Since the start of the war in Gaza, more than 2,650 wanted terrorists have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan and Valley areas, approximately 1,300 of whom are associated with the terrorist organisation Hamas.

Overnight, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces), the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) and Border Police arrested four wanted persons throughout Judea and Samaria.

The forces conducted what was called a divisional operation to arrest the wanted persons and uncover explosives that were planted in the axes of the Noor al-Shams refugee camp to harm Israeli forces.

During the operation, several of the explosive charges were destroyed and three wanted persons were arrested.

In Kfar Beit Ummar, the forces arrested another wanted person suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.

No casualties were reported to Israeli forces. (ANI/TPS)

