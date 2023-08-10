Tel Aviv [Israel], August 10 (ANI/WAM): Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) released the data on national expenditure in Israel on Culture, entertainment and sports in 2022.

National expenditure on culture, entertainment and sports amounted to 81.7 billion Shekels ($23 billion) at current prices, comprising 4.7 per cent of the GDP.

Also Read | Imran Khan Meets Wife Bushra Bibi at Attock Prison for First Time After His Arrest in Toshakhana Case.

The national expenditure on culture, entertainment and sports, at constant prices, increased by 5.8% compared to 2021 following an increase of 23.7 per cent in 2021.

The highest expenditure of the total current national expenditure, by type of activity, was on Music and performing arts – 19.0 per cent.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Holds Consultations With Opposition Leader Raja Riaz To Appoint Interim Premier.

Segmented by the operating sector, the Business sector is the main sector that provides goods and services of culture, entertainment and sports (66.2 per cent).

Households financed 83.6 per cent of the national expenditure on culture, entertainment and sports, compared to 82.6 per cent in 2021, and 81.0 per cent in 2020. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)