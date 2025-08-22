Tel Aviv [Israel], August 22 (ANI/TPS): The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure approved an updated development plan for the Leviathan off-shore natural gas reservoir in the Mediterranean on the way to expanding production.

This plan includes, among other things, performing additional drilling and upgrading the rig's handling capabilities, and its implementation is expected to result in an initial increase of approximately 50% in the reservoir's production capacity. The updated plan was reviewed in a process that took several months by the engineering and geological teams at the Natural Resources Administration with the assistance of an international consulting firm.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Calls on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow (See Pics).

The results of this expansion, said the Ministry, will lead to increased state revenues, will enable the strengthening of ties with neighboring countries, and will "even constitute future potential for expanding Israel's international ties with countries in the region." (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)