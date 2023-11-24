Jerusalem, Nov 24 (AP) Here's what's happening in the Israel-Hamas war:

ISRAELI SECURITY FORCES FIRE TEAR GAS AT PALESTINIANS WAITING TO GREET PRISONERS

Beitounia (West Bank): Israeli security forces are firing tear gas at a crowd of Palestinians gathered to greet prisoners who are to be released from Israeli jails as part of a truce between Israel and Hamas, AP journalists in the West Bank witnessed.

Tear gas was fired to push away crowds from the vicinity of Ofer prison, from where the prisoners are to be released later on Friday.

ISRAEL'S FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS IT WILL RESUME WAR AFTER TRUCE ENDS

Jerusalem: Israel's foreign minister said Friday that Israel will resume the war against Hamas after a temporary cease-fire ends.

A truce in the Israel-Hamas war began Friday, setting the stage for the release of 50 hostages held by militants in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. The releases are to take place in stages over four days.

The truce could be extended by a day for each additional release of 10 more hostages - an arrangement that could translate into a longer cease-fire. In all, militants from Hamas and other groups kidnapped about 240 people in their Oct 7 attack on Israel.

Israeli leaders have pledged that the war will resume.

“Israel will continue its war on Hamas and we will not stop until we achieve our two main goals, overthrowing the rule of Hamas and returning all the abductees back to us, safe and sound,” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Friday as he toured Israel's ravaged border areas with his counterparts from Portugal and Slovenia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant have made similar pledges.

However, the government is under intense public pressure to bring all hostages home, which might make a resumption of the war exceedingly difficult.

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITIES RELEASE LIST OF 39 PRISONERS EXPECTED TO BE FREED FRIDAY

Jerusalem: Palestinian authorities have released a list of 39 Palestinian prisoners expected to be released on Friday, including 24 women and 15 teenage boys, in exchange for 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The swap is part of a four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war. The truce began Friday after seven weeks of war.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club, an advocacy group, said the 39 detainees from the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem will be delivered to the International Committee of the Red Cross at Israel's Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Their release is to take place after 4 pm local time (1400 GMT), when Hamas is due to return the 13 Israeli hostages to Israel.

Most of the 15 Palestinian teenagers to be released Friday were arrested over incitement and stone-throwing, as well as the broadly defined charge of “supporting terrorism”.

The 24 women include some convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to yearslong prison terms for attacks against Israeli security forces.

In all, 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are to be freed during the four-day truce.

Israel currently holds 7,200 Palestinians charged with or convicted of security offenses, the Prisoners' Club said.

It said about 2,000 Palestinians were arrested since the Oct 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel that triggered the war. (AP)

