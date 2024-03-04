Tel Aviv [Israel], March 4 (ANI/TPS): The taxes in Israel on tobacco products are going up. Israel's Minister of Finance signed an order on Sunday to increase the purchase tax on a variety of smoking products, which will go into effect at midnight between Sunday and Monday.

The government said the tax hikes are in furtherance of its decision on "preventing smoking and promoting a healthy lifestyle," and come with the approval of the Knesset Finance Committee of the Knesset.

The purchase tax on cigarettes will increase from 270 per cent + 444.03 Shekels (USD 122) per thousand cigarettes but not less than 850.62 Shekels (USD 235) per thousand cigarettes to 270 per cent + 524.50 Shekels (USD 145) per thousand cigarettes but not less than 930 Shekels (USD 258) per thousand cigarettes. The purchase tax on processed tobacco will increase from 270 per cent + 634.34 Shekels (USD 175) per kilogram but not less than 1215.18 Shekels (USD 335) per kilogram, to 270 per cent + 749.29 Shekels (USD 205) per kilogram but not less than 1328.57 Shekels (USD365) per kilogram.

The purchase tax on liquid for filling electronic cigarettes and disposable electronic cigarettes will increase from 145 per cent + 4.80 Shekels (USD1.32) per ml but not less than 9.20 Shekels per ml to 145 per cent + 5.66 Shekels per ml but not less than 10.04 Shekels per ml. The decree also stated that starting July 1st, the tax on electronic cigarettes will be raised again to 270 per cent + 10.49 Shekels (USD 2.9) per ml but not less than 18.60 Shekels (USD 5.1) per ml.

In addition, the purchase tax will increase on unprocessed tobacco, cigarettes, other vaping tobacco, a tobacco heating device that includes tobacco units and a tobacco heating device that includes tobacco. A tax of 113.39 Shekels (USD 32) per kg will be imposed on stocks of unprocessed tobacco and tobacco for cigarettes, and a tax on stocks of cigarettes and tobacco units at 5 per cent of their price to the consumer without value added tax on the day before the decree goes into effect. On stocks of liquid for filling cigarettes Electronic devices and disposable electronic cigarettes will be taxed at 0.84 Shekels per ml. (ANI/TPS)

