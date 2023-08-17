Tel Aviv [Israel], August 16 (ANI/TPS): The first part of a new law regarding the application of European standards of regulation for products imported into Israel was approved by the Knesset with the support of both the coalition and the opposition.

Known as “What is good for Europe is good for Israel,” the plan is to adopt the European standards because they are less strict than those held by Israel until now in the hope that this will increase competition and lower prices.

Also Read | Rupert Murdoch, 92-Year-Old Media Tycoon, Dating 66-Year-Old Retired Scientist Elena Zhukova.

The government said the new law will put an end to the difficulty in importing to Israel, the delays and the many inspections at the ports – which made it difficult to import to Israel and burdened the importers with high costs that were ultimately passed on to the consumers.

Economy Minister Nir Barkatsaid, “We made history today.” (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Revenge Porn: Texas Woman Awarded Over USD 1 Billion in Damages in Case Against Former Boyfriend.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)