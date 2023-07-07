Tel Aviv [Israel], July 7 (ANI/TPS): Municipal police inspectors and officers led by the Ministry of National Security continue to ensure the sense of security of the residents of Deir al-Asad, an Arab village in the Galilee. In the meantime, the ministry said that as part of an initiative of the city police officers and inspectors in cooperation with council officials and other volunteers, a comprehensive cleanup was recently conducted in Deir al-Asad with the aim of cleaning up construction waste in the entire village.

The inspectors and volunteers noted "this activity increased the sense of belonging among the unit, deepened familiarity with the area and contributed greatly to increasing confidence in the new unit. The policemen and the inspectors alike have engraved on their flag the issue of personal example."

The Ministry of National Security through urban policing operates an enforcement system that combines policing forces and urban supervision whose goal is to deter, prevent and enforce crimes in coordination with the local authorities and the Israel Police.

In order to provide a quick response to incidents and strengthen the sense of personal security of the residents, the urban policing units assist the police in preventing and dealing with bullying phenomena In traffic, violence and vandalism in the public space, prevention and treatment of quality of life incidents, licensing and construction offences and execution of municipal court orders, treatment of offences in the area of alcohol and assistance in securing urban events. All this with the aim of creating a protected and quality living environment that contributes to personal security in the urban space. (ANI/TPS)

