Tel Aviv [Israel], January 2 (ANI): Israel's sacked Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that he has submitted his letter of resignation to the Knesset, the country's Parliament.

He further said that this decision comes after "45 years of mission and service" to the country.

In a rough translation of his post on X, Gallant wrote, "I recently submitted my letter of resignation from the Knesset to the Speaker of the Knesset. I am doing so after 45 years of mission and service to the State of Israel. As on the battlefield, so too in public service - there are moments when you need to stop, assess the situation, and choose the course of action in order to achieve the required goals. This is a stop on a longer journey, which is not yet complete.

He added, "The Likud path is my path. I believe in the principles of the movement and trust its members and voters. As a member of the Likud movement, I will continue and fight - for its national, ideological and Zionist path."

Gallant further expressed his concerns about recent developments within the Israeli government, stating that in the two months since his removal as Minister of Defence, the government has been pushing forward a conscription law that he believes is contrary to the needs of the IDF and the security of Israel. He criticised the bill, saying that he cannot accept such a policy.

"In the last two months since I was removed from the position of Minister of Defence, something has happened - the Israeli government, led by the Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, is accelerating a conscription law that is contrary to the needs of the IDF and the security of the State of Israel. The bill is intended to grant exemption from military service to most young people in the ultra-Orthodox sector. I cannot accept that and I cannot be a part of it," Gallant said.

Netanyahu in November had fired Gallant citing lack of trust. Gallant, who was a longtime rival from within the Likud Party, was replaced by Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz. (ANI)

