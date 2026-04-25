Tel Aviv [Israel], April 25 (ANI): The Israeli Air Force targeted launchers used by the Hezbollah in Lebanon on Saturday.

As per the IAF statement, the launchers in Dir al-Zahrani, Kafr Remen, and al-Sa'miyeh posed a threat to Israel.

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In a post on X, the IAF said, "In three areas in southern Lebanon: the Air Force struck tonight launchers belonging to the terror organization Hezbollah in the areas of Dir al-Zahrani, Kafr Remen, and al-Sa'miyeh in southern Lebanon, north of the forward defense line. The launchers that were attacked posed a real threat to IDF forces and the citizens of the State of Israel."

https://x.com/IAFsite/status/2047929178842972339?s=20

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"The IDF continues to operate in the space of the forward defense line to remove threats to the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF forces," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the IAF attacked Hezbollah launchers in Yaroun and Kfar Kila of Lebanon.

"The Air Force attacked a short while ago launchers belonging to the terror organization Hezbollah, in the areas of Yaroun and Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon, north of the forward defense line. The launchers that were attacked posed a threat to IDF forces and the citizens of the State of Israel," it said in a statement.

https://x.com/IAFsite/status/2047752895634854323?s=20

https://x.com/IDF/status/2047719430830899547?s=20

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces struck Hezbollah military structures in the area of Deir Aames.

In a post on X, it said, "STRUCK: Hezbollah military structures in the area of Deir Aames, from which rockets were launched toward Shtula. This strike was carried out in response to Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire."

https://x.com/IDF/status/2047691996878323895?s=20

The IDF also uncovered the Hezbollah's use of ambulances as cover to transport weapons.

https://x.com/IDF/status/2047627466756259942?s=20

"EXPOSED: Hezbollah's use of ambulances for terror. Hezbollah uses ambulances and medical teams as cover for transporting weapons and operatives, undermining the special protections granted to medical facilities and equipment under international law. During IDF searches in southern Lebanon, an ambulance used by Hezbollah to conceal weapons was located. Among the weapons found were explosive devices, mortar shells, magazines, and a grenade," it said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)