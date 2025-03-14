World News | Israel: Tel Aviv Area Expanding Green Public Transportation

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 14 (ANI/TPS): In what Israel's Ministry of Transport and Road Safety called a "significant upgrade" to public transportation in the southern greater Tel Aviv region, that includes switching to green buses, the "Superbus" company won a tender from the Ministry to operate public transportation in there with a contract estimated at approximately 2.5 billion Shekels (USD 680,000).

As part of the tender, the company will operate 430 electric buses. The frequency of travel on these routes will increase by more than 10 per cent, and for the first time in Israel, suburban buses will operate on urban routes.

The tender includes the operation of clusters of bus lines from Holon and Rishon LeZion to Tel Aviv and other destinations in the area. (ANI/TPS)

