Tel Aviv [Israel], April 25 (ANI/TPS): There was a terrorist shooting attack Tuesday morning on Route 60 in Samaria directed against people engaged in a running event in honour of the memory of fallen IDF soldiers. Tuesday is Israel's National Memorial Day (Yom HaZikaron in Hebrew) for the Fallen Soldiers of the Wars of Israel and Victims of Actions of Terrorism.

MDA reported that medics and paramedics provided medical treatment and referred a 28-year-old man to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem in moderate condition with a gunshot wound in the hand.

An emergency medical medic from the MDA's motorcycle unit Shmuel Harel and MDA paramedic Aden Cohen said, "When we arrived at the scene we saw a 28-year-old man fully conscious suffering from a hand injury, we gave him medical treatment that included medication for pain and stopping bleeding and bandages and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital as his condition is moderate and stable."

TPS has learned that the victim was on his way to participate in the run with his wife when their car was fired upon from a passing taxi. (ANI/TPS)

