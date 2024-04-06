Tel Aviv [Israel], April 5 (ANI/TPS): Israeli authorities thwarted a plot to assassinate Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and carry out other terror attacks, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Thursday.

It was cleared for publication that members of the 11-man terror cell were in custody, including seven Israeli-Arabs and four Palestinians from Samaria.

According to the Shin Bet, the group intended to attack an army base, Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, and the Government District in Jerusalem where the Knesset and numerous government buildings are located. The group also planned to obtain a rocket-propelled grenade to assassinate Ben-Gvir in Kiryat Arba, near Hebron, where the minister lives.

There were also plans to kidnap Israeli soldiers.

The Shin Bet said the group sought to rent land to establish a factory that would cover an underground training complex. Members of the terror group also tried to make contact with Hamas operatives in Gaza for guidance and funding. According to the Shin Bet, one member of the terror cell was offered money by Hamas to carry out an attack.

Since October 7, Israeli security forces have arrested 3,700 Palestinian terror suspects in Judea and Samaria, of whom 1,600 are associated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

