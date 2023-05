Jerusalem [Israel], May 15 (ANI/TPS): Forces from the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Border Police worked overnight to arrest seven wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria and in the Jordan Valley region.

The forces arrested four wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in the village of Beit Kahil. During the activity, a violent disorder developed, which included people throwing stones at the force, which responded with measures to disperse the attackers.

Two other wanted men were arrested in the villages of Seir and Deir Istiya.

During an operation in the village of Beit Ummar, suspects threw stones, shot fireworks and threw Molotov cocktails at the force, which responded by dispersing the attackers and shooting into the air.

In the village of Zita, the fighters located and confiscated three shotguns.

There were no casualties reported to Israeli forces. (ANI/TPS)

