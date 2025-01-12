Tel Aviv [Israel], January 12 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli government gave its formal approval to several ambassadorial and consular appointments on Sunday.

Appointed as Ambassador to Azerbaijan is Ronen Kraus, who serves as the Foreign Ministry's Director of the Eurasia Division.

Also Read | Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus Asks UK to Investigate Graft Scandal of Sheikh Hasina’s Niece Tulip Siddiq.

Appointed as Ambassador to the Philippines is Dana Koresh, who serves as head of the Foreign Ministry's Division in the Human Capital and Training Division.

Peleg Levy, who previously served as Israel's Ambassador to Paraguay will become Ambassador to Chile.

Also Read | Indian Anglers Arrested: Sri Lankan Navy Says '8 Indian Fishermen Held for Poaching in Island Nation's Territory', Boats Seized.

Appointed as Ambassador to Bahrain is Shmuel Revel, who serves as the Ministry's Special Envoy for Energy.

Metanya Cohen, who heads the ministry's Latin America Division will become ambassador to Panama, Barbados, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname.

Among the new Consul General appointments are Yaniv Revach in Mumbai, Elad Stromeier in Chicago, and Eliaz Loff in Montreal. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)