Tel Aviv [Israel], April 16 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that after a Palestinian suspect attacked a Jewish shepherd in the area of Gitit, a town in the Jordan Valley region, leading to a "violent confrontation" between Palestinians and Israeli citizens, two Palestinians were killed.

IDF forces "jumped" to the spot and worked to disperse the confrontation.

Also Read | MEA Appoints Bramha Kumar As India’s Next Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

The IDF said that, from a preliminary investigation, "it appears" that the two were not killed by its forces.

The IDF and the Israel Police are investigating the incident.

Also Read | Oman Flash Floods: At Least 17 Killed After Heavy Rains, Floods Wreak Havoc in Middle East Nation (Watch Videos).

The incident came just three days after 14-year-old Benjamin Achimeir, a shepherd, was murdered in the area while ending his sheep. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)