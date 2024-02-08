Tel Aviv [Israel], February 8 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that Wednesday night its fighter jets attacked a series of targets belonging to the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in the area of the al-Khyam village in southern Lebanon.

The targets hit included a terrorist infrastructure, observation posts and the military structure of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation.

The IDF said that in the area of the village of al-Khyam, there is extensive terrorist activity carried out by the terrorist organisation Hezbollah. About one-sixth of the total number of rocket launches fired from Lebanese territory at Israel since the beginning of the fighting in Gaza were fired from the Al-Khyam area. (ANI/TPS)

