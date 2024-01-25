Tel Aviv [Israel], January 25 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a private meeting on Wednesday with UK Foreign Secretary, and former Prime Minister, David Cameron, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Neither side provided details about the meeting.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that he would also meet with Cameron.

Katz said he intended to thank the British Foreign Secretary for the UK's support for Israel and would "make it clear to him that we are at war with Hamas and the Iranian axis of evil, and we will not stop until all the abductees are released and the terrorist organisation Hamas is dismantled from its military and governmental capabilities--in Gaza and everywhere." (ANI/TPS)

