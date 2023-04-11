Jerusalem, Apr 10 (AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday retracted his decision to fire his defence minister over criticism of the government's contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary.

In a televised speech, Netanyahu said that Yoav Gallant is staying in his post. “I decided to put the differences we had behind us,” he said.

Netanyahu announced late last month that Gallant was fired. The decision set off a wave of spontaneous mass protests and a general strike that threatened to paralyze the country, forcing the Israeli leader to suspend his divisive plan to overhaul the judicial system. (AP)

