Tel Aviv [Israel], April 14 (ANI/TPS): Israeli police uncovered a major drug trafficking operation following raids at several Ramat Hasharon addresses linked to a 48-year-old woman arrested last week.

Officers seized hundreds of packages of prescription drugs, including Ritalin, Clonazepam, and Percocet,as well as cocaine, ecstasy, and over NIS 800,000 (USD 216,000) in cash. Luxury watches and vehicles were also confiscated for forfeiture.

The suspect was initially stopped on Highway 5, where detectives found thousands of capsules ready for distribution. (ANI/TPS)

