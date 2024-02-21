Tel Aviv [Israel], February 21 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police Tuesday night foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons through the Jordan River Valley, between Israel and Jordan. Two suspects were arrested who were in possession of an M16 rifle, two pistols and 20 weapon assemblies.

The arrests came after they were identified in the area by police from the Yehuda Crime Fighting Unit, who were working in cooperation with Border Police and the IDF (Israel Defence Forces). They were aided by air support from helicopters

The suspects are residents of Aqabat Jaber, located near Jericho within the areas under the control of the Palestinian Authority. (ANI/TPS)

