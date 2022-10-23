Jerusalem, Oct 23 (PTI) Israeli President Issac Herzog on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Indian friends, saying he wished for the triumph of light over darkness.

Diwali or Deepavali is a festival that marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

“To H.E President Murmu, @rashtrapatibhvn, and our dear Indian friends, I wish you all a very Happy Diwali on behalf of the people of Israel,” Herzog tweeted.

“May the coming year bring you happiness and prosperity, and may light continue to triumph over darkness,” he tweeted in both English and Hindi languages.

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz also extended his Diwali greetings to India and called for deepening of Indo-Israel ties.

“I would like to wish a happy Diwali to @PMOIndia, my friend DM @rajnathsingh and to extend my greetings to the Indian nation,” Gantz tweeted.

“In the spirit of the holiday, may light prevail over darkness, may our ties deepen and may we continue working together to promote peace and stability,”, the Israeli defence minister said.

Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon also extended Diwali greetings to Indians.

“Happy and joyous Diwali 2022 to all our friends. May your light always glitter strong,” he tweeted.

“Wishing you and your family health, happiness and prosperity,” he added.

