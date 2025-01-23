Tel Aviv [Israel], January 23 (ANI/TPS): The mayor of Ma'ale Adumim, an Israeli town in Judea, announced on Wednesday the renaming of a significant tract of municipal land to "Trump One" (T1) in honor of US President Donald Trump.

"Trump's second term is a unique opportunity to strengthen Jewish communities, especially in Judea and Samaria," said Mayor Guy Yifrach. "We trust Trump and believe that he will promote construction in the region in the coming month."

The 4,000-acre zone -- formerly known as E1 or Mevaseret Adumim -- lies within the municipal boundaries of Maale Adumim and is part of Area C, where Israel has administrative and security jurisdiction. Plans on the drawing board for more than 3,000 homes to alleviate housing shortages have been bogged down by international opposition, including from the Biden administration.

Mayor Yifrach described T-1 as "a strategic asset," and called on Israeli leaders to establish territorial continuity between Ma'ale Adumim and Jerusalem.

Under Israeli-Palestinian agreements, Israel retains full administrative and security control over the area, classified as Area C.

Trump also has a Golan community named after him. After Trump recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in 2019, Israel honored the President by naming a new community -- Ramat Trump -- after him.

Israeli leaders praised executive orders reversing Biden administration sanctions placed on Judea and Samaria residents accused of violence against Palestinians, cutting off funds to the embattled United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), and re-imposing sanctions on officials of the International Criminal Court. (ANI/TPS)

