Tel Aviv [Israel], August 1 (ANI/TPS): Israeli President Isaac Herzog hosted Zambian President Hakainda Hichilema in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

The two discussed ways to deepen bilateral trade and cooperation, as well as regional threats posed by Iran.

“Economic success is anchored in trade and investments,” Hichilema said. “That is why I want to explore the opportunities within the relationship between us, in light of the tremendous experience that Israel has in the field of technology in agriculture, health and water and more.”

Hichilema noted that he completed his undergraduate studies at a school in Zambia built by Israel, saying, “This is just one example of our ongoing relationship over the years.”

The day before, the foreign ministers of the two countries signed cooperation agreements in Jerusalem to strengthen ties in the spheres of medicine, communications, agriculture and culture.

The expanding ties are taking place in the context of Israel’s push to expand the Abraham Accords and counter Iranian influence in Africa.

In recent days, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his counterpart from the Ivory Coast, Kandia Camara, signed framework deals in the fields of agriculture, water and technology. Cohen led a business delegation to the Israel-Ivory Coast Economic Forum in the West African nation.

Cohen also met with Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in Accra, in a bid to strengthen Israel’s position within the African Union. (ANI/TPS)

