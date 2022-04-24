Tel Aviv [Islrael], April 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over the phone on Saturday, discussing the recent attacks from Gaza, as well as the Russia-Ukraine situation, Bennett's office informs.

"Prime Minister Bennett expressed his disappointment at the absence of condemnation by the UN for the firing of rockets at Israel," a statement on the prime minister's official Twitter account says, adding that Bennett and Guterres "also discussed the UN Secretary General's expected trip to see Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy, and the efforts to resolve the situation between Russia and Ukraine."

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police have intensified in the last few days on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Injuries have been reported on both sides. At the same time, the string of rocket attacks launched from Gaza toward Israel this week ended a period of quiet that lasted for nearly four months.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General announced that the United Nations had confirmed the upcoming visit of Antonio Guterres to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Kremlin has also confirmed the UN Secretary-General's visit, saying Putin and Lavrov will receive Guterres for talks on April 26.

On Tuesday, Guterres called for a four-day humanitarian pause in Ukraine beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Orthodox Easter (Sunday, April 24) and appealed to all sides to the conflict to open a window for dialogue and peace. (ANI/Sputnik)

