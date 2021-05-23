Rome, May 23 (AP) A mountaintop cable car plunged to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, killing at least five people, authorities said.

Italy's Alpine rescue service said a further three people were taken to the hospital.

The cable car collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region and was very high off the ground, the Alpine rescue service's Walter Milan told Italy's SkyTG24. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)