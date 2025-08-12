Tel Aviv [Israel], August 12 (ANI): An Italian Catholic priest who has criticised Israel's military actions in Gaza was denied entry into the country and sent back to Greece, The Times of Israel reported on Tuesday.

Father Nandino Capovilla, 63, from Marghera near Venice, arrived at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday to join a "Pilgrimage of Justice" organised by the Catholic peace group Pax Christi. Capovilla was stopped at border control and asked to sign a document stating that his entry was barred for security or public order reasons, The Times of Israel reported, citing an Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera.

The Times of Israel noted that the priest often shares posts on Facebook about the Palestinian people and has accused Israel of committing genocide.

In a Facebook post after his release, Capovilla wrote, "I AM FREE! They let me out now. My cell phone and suitcase have been returned. All good." He urged journalists covering his case to also "demand sanctions" against a state that "among its 'mistakes' bombs mosques and churches."

"I will not allow any journalist to interview me about my seven hours in detention if they don't write about a people who has been prisoner in their land for 70 years," he added, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

The rest of the Pax Christi group was allowed to continue with their pilgrimage.

However, Italy is considering implementing sanctions against Israel, not as a move against the Jewish state but "as a way to save its citizens from a government that has lost its reason and humanity," Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post, published Monday.

Crosetto emphasised the need to differentiate governments from states and peoples, as well as from the religions they practise. "This applies to Netanyahu, and it applies to Putin, whose methods have become dangerously similar," he said, drawing a parallel between the Gaza war and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Speaking on the possibility of Italian sanctions against Israel, Crosetto said, "As you know, I think the occupation of Gaza and some serious incidents in the West Bank mark a qualitative leap forward, and decisions must be made that force Netanyahu to think."

"What is happening [in Gaza] is unacceptable. We are not facing a military operation with collateral damage, but the pure denial of the law and the founding values of our civilisation," he added, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

