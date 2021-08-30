Milan, Aug 30 (AP) New virus restrictions were in effect Monday in the southern region of Sicily, the first region in Italy to have its status shifted since a summertime loosening.

Sicily has been reporting more than 1,000 new cases of virus every day since the middle of August, and has exceeded the threshold for number of hospital and intensive care beds occupied.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said shifting Sicily to a yellow zone from a white zone “is the confirmation that the virus has not yet been defeated, and that the priority is to continue to invest in the vaccine campaign and on prudent and correct behaviours by each of us.”

The new restrictions come as Italians begin to wind down summer holidays, with Sicily as a popular destination.

People in Sicily are now required to wear masks outdoors and seating in restaurants is limited to four people at a table, even outdoors.

There are no limits on movements and no curfews, as during yellow zones in previous waves.(AP)

