Jammu and Kashmir [India] August 6 (ANI): The tech-savvy young women entrepreneurs from J-K are swiftly making their way out of challenges including, political, social, economic, gender-related, lack of awareness, to seize upon the business opportunities.

All these women possess skills to target prospective customers which is helping them grow their businesses faster than ever before, Greek City Times reported featuring some of these women.

Here are a few of the featured personalities:

The first to fall in the list, Sana Imtiyaz Hussaini, a 22-yr-old baker from Srinagar. She is the first woman from Srinagar to make it to The Homebakers' 2020 list of the top 100 home bakers of the country.

Second, Rifat Mushtaq, who is one of the oldest woman entrepreneurs in Kashmir, she have established a matchbox manufacturing unit while venturing into the business. She also runs a cardboard box manufacturing unit and a printing press in the industrial area of Zakura.

Nusrat Jahan, another woman entrepreneurs in the valley with her chain of flower stores, 'Ferns n Petals". Jahan quit a promising job decades ago to start her own business in 2000, Greek City Times said.

Last but not the least, Saima Nisar Sheikh from Srinagar's Pantha Chowk has taken a vow to fight the menace of milk adulteration.

Sheikh approached Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) to receive training and applied for a loan, Greekcitytimes reported

Meanwhile, It's been two years since article 370 was abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territory has been marching on the path of development as a result of the newly laid government schemes.

These schemes include various developmental initiatives executed under the Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP) focusing on individual beneficiaries and reviving long-pending projects lying dormant for several decades by removing the obstacles, through ensuring effective and transparent administration, Saudi Gazette reported earlier.

Since, 2019 the government has been making efforts to cover crucial sectors like education, healthcare, employment generation, tourism, and industrial growth. The administration is also establishing institutions to provide quality education to Kashmiri children, the government has launched at least 50 new educational institutions offering 25,000 seats to students. (ANI)

