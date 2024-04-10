Washington, Apr 10 (PTI) India's Jain spiritual leader Lokesh Muni has been presented with the US President's Gold Volunteer Service award in recognition of his contribution to the public good and humanity.

Founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati and World Peace Center in India, Muni received the Presidential Award Golden Shield, and Certificate of Honour from senior Democratic Congressman Brad Sherman at the US Capitol on Tuesday.

“I congratulate you for your contribution to the public good and congratulate you for your service to this great nation and humanity,” read the citation signed by President US Joe Biden.

The awardees of the President's Volunteer Service Award are selected by AmeriCorps, an independent agency of the US government that engages more than five million Americans in service through a variety of stipended volunteer work programmes in many sectors.

“The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but of all of us. I congratulate you on taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good and I'm proud to present you with the President's Gold Volunteer Service Award and recognition of your 500 hours of service to this great nation,” said the citation, which was read by Congressman Sherman in his office at the US Capitol.

“By sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face, solutions that we need now more than ever. We are living in a moment that calls for hope, light and love. Hope for our futures to see our way forward and love for one another,” the citation read.

Lokesh Muni said that the award presented to him is the honour of the principle of Jainism, its founder Lord Mahavir and the rich Indian culture.

Sherman presented to the Jain spiritual leader a special US flag that was flown over the US Capitol, the temple of American democracy. “

"This flag was flown over America's capital and I want to present it to you in recognition of your work,” Sherman said.

“I promise, America is the oldest democratic country and India is the largest democratic country, we together and work for non-violence, peace, compassion, and love,” Muni said.

“The award is a matter of pride for me. It is a matter of pride to be honoured with the American Presidential Award, but it has increased even more responsibility," he said.

Expressing his gratitude to President Biden, he expressed hope that India and America will continue to work together for the upliftment of mankind.

