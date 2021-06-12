Nairobi [Kenya], June 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who arrived on a three-day visit to Kenya on Saturday called on his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo for a productive discussion on bilateral cooperation.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that Omamo and himself undertook a detailed exchange on regional and global issues.

"Delighted to be back in Kenya. Thank FM Raychelle Omamo for her gracious welcome and hospitality. A productive discussion on our bilateral cooperation that we will be taking forward through the Joint Commission," he tweeted.

He further said: "A detailed exchange on regional and global issues as befitting two UNSC members. A historical solidarity is today a modern partnership."

Jaishankar will be in Kenya from June 12-14, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday.

According to an MEA statement, Jaishankar will chair the third meeting of the India-Kenya Joint Commission meeting along with his Kenyan counterpart. The meeting will review all aspects of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. The last meeting of the Joint Commission was held in New Delhi in March 2019.

According to the MEA, Jaishankar will also meet with other ministers of the Kenyan government to take forward the India-Kenya relationship. The development partnership is an important aspect of the relationship between the two countries which the visit will seek to deepen.

The external affairs minister will also interact with the Indian-origin community, which is an important bridge between India and Kenya.

Meanwhile, India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nations Security Council and are also members of the Commonwealth. Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has long-standing ties. (ANI)

