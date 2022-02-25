New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar held a conversation with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the ongoing developments in Ukraine and their implications.

Taking to Twitter, Blinken said, "Appreciate the call from @SecBlinken. Discussed the ongoing developments in Ukraine and its implications."

The EAM also held talks with the Foreign Minister of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, about the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine through his country.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar, said, "Reached out to my friend FM Peter Szijjarto of Hungary on the Ukraine evacuation. He has promised full cooperation to facilitate evacuation from Debrecen. Thank him for his understanding."Earlier in the day, he also appreciated the willingness of Slovakian FM, Ivan Korcok, to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals through Slovakia.

Jaishankar is expected to speak to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba amid Moscow's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, said Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla.

"External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is expected to speak to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister today," said Shringla during a special briefing on the Ukraine situation on Thursday.

Furthermore, AEM will also speak to Foreign Ministers of Poland.

Notably, the tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

