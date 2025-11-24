New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said he had a great conversation with Suriname's Foreign Minister Melvin Bouva and conveyed India's greetings on the 50th anniversary of Suriname's Independence. In a post on X, the minister said he looked forward to deepening the partnership and strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"Conveyed good wishes on the 50th anniversary of Suriname's Independence. Look forward to deepening our partnership and people to people ties, " he wrote.

Also Read | 'You're Chinese': Indian-Origin UK Woman Prema Wangjom Thongdok Harassed by Officials at China Airport Over Arunachal Pradesh Mention on Passport (Watch Video).

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Suriname share close and friendly relations shaped by cultural links and a long-standing Indian diaspora presence. The Ministry of External Affairs notes that the relationship has grown steadily since diplomatic ties were established in 1976, followed by the opening of India's Embassy in Paramaribo in 1977 and the Surinamese Embassy in New Delhi in 2000.

A major pillar of the partnership is the Indian-origin community in Suriname, which today forms more than 27 percent of the country's population of about 6.2 lakh. The diaspora's presence traces back 151 years, when Indian workers first arrived in the South American nation. Despite the geographical distance and cultural differences, the community maintained strong ties with its roots while fully integrating into Surinamese society. Their contributions span politics, public life, education, culture, and the economy, wrote MEA.

Also Read | Japan: Retiree From Tokyo Wins 600 Million Yen Lottery, Lives Luxurious Life by Hiding News From Wife; Later Invests Money Into Insurance.

Suriname is also known worldwide for its active promotion of Hindi. Several Hindi scholars from the country have been honoured with the World Hindi Award, including Dr Dew Sharman, the deputy chairman of the National Assembly, who received the honour in 2023. Suriname has one of the largest concentrations of Hindi speakers outside India, and Hindi remains embedded in its cultural identity.

The country also has a strong political representation of Persons of Indian Origin. Fourteen PIO members currently sit in the National Assembly, and several hold senior positions in government, including ministers, the Vice President of Suriname and the Governor of the Central Bank.

India and Suriname have also simplified travel arrangements in recent years. Both sides have implemented the electronic travel authorisation system, and a visa-waiver arrangement exists for holders of diplomatic and official passports. The Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) facility has been extended up to the sixth generation of PIOs, reflecting the large diaspora and deep historical connection, as per MEA. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)